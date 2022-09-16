Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Drops By 52.1%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the August 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 105.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANNSF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €130.00 ($132.65) to €131.00 ($133.67) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($165.31) to €158.00 ($161.22) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.29.

Shares of ANNSF opened at $115.79 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $112.40 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.75.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

