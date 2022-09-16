Short Interest in AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Drops By 57.1%

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AGC Price Performance

Shares of ASGLY stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.77. AGC has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 7.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGC will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

