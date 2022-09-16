Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Grows By 214.3%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.3027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 13.47%.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

