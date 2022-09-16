Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Expands By 188.1%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,018,000 shares, a growth of 188.1% from the August 15th total of 353,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,180.0 days.

ASICS Price Performance

Shares of ASCCF stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. ASICS has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Get ASICS alerts:

About ASICS

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sports goods in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers sports shoes, apparel, and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through 989 retail stores, as well as through online.

Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.