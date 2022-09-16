Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Expands By 188.1%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,018,000 shares, a growth of 188.1% from the August 15th total of 353,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,180.0 days.
ASICS Price Performance
Shares of ASCCF stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.20. ASICS has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00.
About ASICS
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASICS (ASCCF)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.