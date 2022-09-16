Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Rises By 85.0%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Fagron Price Performance

ARSUF opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. Fagron has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $18.37.

About Fagron

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized medicine care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding. In addition, it supplies raw materials, utensils and equipment, semi-finished products, vehicles, and sterile and non-sterile compounded medicines.

