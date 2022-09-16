Short Interest in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Grows By 283.7%

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, an increase of 283.7% from the August 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Locafy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Locafy Stock Performance

Shares of LCFY opened at $0.53 on Friday. Locafy has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

