SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $333,096.92 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 29,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $333,096.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,230,530 shares in the company, valued at $248,537,325.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $8.95 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $362.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 5.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million. Analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 15.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 998,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,472 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65,758 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKYT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

