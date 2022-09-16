SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 3.02, but opened at 2.95. SmartRent shares last traded at 2.90, with a volume of 9,935 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 6.92.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $567.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 4.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 6,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.09, for a total transaction of 34,026.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,635,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 105,035,601.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 6,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.09, for a total transaction of 34,026.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,635,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 105,035,601.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert T. Best purchased 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.65 per share, for a total transaction of 306,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,905,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 17,904,060.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,480,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,301,428. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 693.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SmartRent in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.