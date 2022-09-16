Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNMRF. Barclays reduced their target price on Snam from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snam from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.05 ($5.15) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Snam from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.00 ($5.10) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snam from €5.15 ($5.26) to €5.20 ($5.31) in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Snam alerts:

Snam Stock Performance

Shares of SNMRF opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Snam has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.