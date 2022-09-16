Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Stock Position Lifted by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) by 180.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 535,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,100 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPOF. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 14.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 483,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 61,022 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP lifted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 34.7% in the first quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 581,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE IPOF opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

