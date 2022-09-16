Societe Generale Upgrades Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Snam Trading Down 0.9 %

SNMRY stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Snam has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

