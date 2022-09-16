Societe Generale Upgrades Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Snam Trading Down 0.9 %
SNMRY stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Snam has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.
Snam Company Profile
