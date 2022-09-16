Spartan Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,300 NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAC. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 1,008.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 671,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 610,688 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,284,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,199,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,637,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 19.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 237,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

NightDragon Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

NightDragon Acquisition Company Profile

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.