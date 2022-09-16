Spartan Fund Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 720,068 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 42,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

PANA stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

