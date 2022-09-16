Spartan Fund Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 1.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 30,809 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

ANZU opened at $9.82 on Friday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

