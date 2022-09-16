Spartan Fund Management Inc. Buys New Shares in CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQW)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 76,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Separately, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $136,000.

CleanTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CleanTech Acquisition stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. CleanTech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33.

