Spartan Fund Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Separately, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $673,000.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Price Performance

MTRYU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

About Monterey Bio Acquisition

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

