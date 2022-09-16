Spartan Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 50,000 Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Levere during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Levere by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Levere during the 4th quarter valued at $2,144,000. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Levere by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 418,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levere by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 338,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Levere Price Performance

Levere stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

Levere Profile

Levere Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire business operating in the mobility sector, including the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services, and electric vehicles in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

