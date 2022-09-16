Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $310,000 in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBST. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Newbury Street Acquisition by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 181,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Newbury Street Acquisition by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 270,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Performance

NBST stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Newbury Street Acquisition Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

