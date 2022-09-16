Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $33,000 in Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PICC. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 43.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 53,588 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the first quarter worth $405,000. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 55.3% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 266,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 94,743 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 968,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 60,042 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 3.5% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PICC opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

