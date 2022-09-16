Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $502,000 in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Separately, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition during the first quarter worth $251,000.

Redwoods Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RWODU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

