Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $84,000 in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000.

BMAQU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

