Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $923,000 in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter worth $31,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter worth $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 29.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIGA opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

