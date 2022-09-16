Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $927,000 in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 1,671.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 835,757 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 923,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 623,672 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 354.2% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 571,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 445,383 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Price Performance

Equity Distribution Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

About Equity Distribution Acquisition

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

