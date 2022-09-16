Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $96,000 in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCKW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 255,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 132.6% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 385.3% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 919,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 730,000 shares in the last quarter.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Down 27.5 %

PUCKW stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.77.

