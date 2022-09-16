Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New $181,000 Investment in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 165.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 763,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 476,127 shares during the period. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,883,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

DALS stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Company Profile

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

