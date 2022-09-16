Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New $629,000 Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFSU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth $4,060,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth $3,553,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth $2,030,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth $1,516,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the fourth quarter worth $16,863,000.

Shares of CFFSU opened at $10.00 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

