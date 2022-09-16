Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New $712,000 Investment in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBCP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,580,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 933,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 461,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBCP opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

