Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCOU opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

