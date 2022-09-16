Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVFA. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in SVF Investment by 406.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,515,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,516 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,040,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of SVF Investment by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,722,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 801,108 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SVF Investment by 794.8% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 894,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 794,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SVF Investment by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,097,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 712,503 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVF Investment stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

