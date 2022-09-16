Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at $959,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Tech and Energy Transition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TETC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.30.

About Tech and Energy Transition

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

