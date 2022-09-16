Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes $109,000 Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 60.1% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 946,015 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the first quarter valued at about $497,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Performance

DCRDW stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18.

