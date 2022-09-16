Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 4th quarter valued at $19,522,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,170,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance

NASDAQ APTMU opened at $9.79 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Company Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

