Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 36.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Profile
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
