Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 164,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 271,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 755,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFB opened at $9.90 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

About SVF Investment Corp. 2

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

