Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPGY. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

