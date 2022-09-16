Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Down to $12.49

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $12.11. Sprinklr shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 9,814 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CXM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Sprinklr Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

Insider Activity

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,790.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,988 shares of company stock worth $1,998,214 over the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,844 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Sprinklr by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $17,628,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth about $11,368,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

