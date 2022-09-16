Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

