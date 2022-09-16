Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Gap Down to $81.91

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.91, but opened at $79.24. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $77.48, with a volume of 6,884 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average of $78.50.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after purchasing an additional 801,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,937,000 after purchasing an additional 131,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,294,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

