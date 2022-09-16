Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Downgraded to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.14. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 341.20%.

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Steelcase by 227.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,436,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,016 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 1,752.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,525,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,112 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 17.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,307,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 82.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 799,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 89.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,667,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 786,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

