Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,669,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098,420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $93,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stellantis Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.