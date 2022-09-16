Stephen Hoge Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,310,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Stephen Hoge sold 1,119 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $151,971.39.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $708,500.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total value of $864,250.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $863,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $42,373.04.

On Monday, July 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $1,627,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total value of $719,900.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $135.86 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $458.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Argus lowered their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

