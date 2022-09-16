Stephen Hoge Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,310,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 29th, Stephen Hoge sold 1,119 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $151,971.39.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $708,500.00.
- On Monday, August 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total value of $864,250.00.
- On Friday, August 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $863,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $42,373.04.
- On Monday, July 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $1,627,500.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $844,400.00.
- On Friday, June 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total value of $719,900.00.
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $135.86 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $458.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Argus lowered their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.08.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
