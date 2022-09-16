Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 34.9% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. StockNews.com raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:STC opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.14. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.03 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

