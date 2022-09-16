Stifel Nicolaus Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $80.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.84.

Twilio Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.73. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,496 shares of company stock worth $1,057,136 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $200,903,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Twilio by 450.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

