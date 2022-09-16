Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swisscom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.16. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $61.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.