Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Gap Up to $110.06

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.06, but opened at $113.54. Synaptics shares last traded at $109.43, with a volume of 274 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.

Synaptics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after buying an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 251,313 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,414,000 after buying an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,098,000 after buying an additional 149,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.