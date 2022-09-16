Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Gap Up to $110.06

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.06, but opened at $113.54. Synaptics shares last traded at $109.43, with a volume of 274 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.08.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after buying an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 251,313 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,414,000 after buying an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,098,000 after buying an additional 149,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.