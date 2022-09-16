Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Gap Down to $54.72

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.72, but opened at $53.26. Syneos Health shares last traded at $54.68, with a volume of 5,384 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNH. William Blair lowered Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,877.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,203 shares of company stock worth $1,631,443. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Syneos Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

