Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $40.28 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

