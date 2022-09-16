Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,818 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $131,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $1,768,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after buying an additional 52,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $77.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $404.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

