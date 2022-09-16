Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $20.33

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.33, but opened at $20.89. Talos Energy shares last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 8,963 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.13 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 772.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 97,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 86,297 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

