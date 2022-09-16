Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.44.
Tapestry Price Performance
Shares of TPR stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Tapestry Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.
Insider Transactions at Tapestry
In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
